Hundreds of City workers evacuated after ruptured gas main

Firefighters have evacuated hundreds of office workers and shoppers in the City of London after a ruptured gas main.

The London Fire Brigade said that its firefighters were attending a rupture on Seething Lane, in the heart of the Square Mile.

The service said around 150 people had been evacuated from surrounding shops and offices.

Firefighters urged Londoners to avoid the area, located at the junction of Crutched Friars Lane, on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters are attending a ruptured gas main on Seething Lane at the junction of Crutched Fryers Lane in the City of London. Around 150 people have been evacuated from commercial premises and offices. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/69szsG0XPe — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 20, 2022