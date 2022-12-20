Hundreds of City workers evacuated after ruptured gas main
Firefighters have evacuated hundreds of office workers and shoppers in the City of London after a ruptured gas main.
The London Fire Brigade said that its firefighters were attending a rupture on Seething Lane, in the heart of the Square Mile.
The service said around 150 people had been evacuated from surrounding shops and offices.
Firefighters urged Londoners to avoid the area, located at the junction of Crutched Friars Lane, on Tuesday afternoon.