Money maker: Traffic camera at Bank Junction makes £15m in fines in three years

Motorists face hefty fines of up to £130.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The traffic camera at Bank Junction has made £15.2m in fines between 2018 and 2021.

According to a FOI request by Bloomberg News to the City of London Corporation, in 2021 fines at the junction amounted to £3.2m – 40 per cent of all penalties levied in the City during the year.

Drivers in fact face hefty fines of up to £130 if they cross the intersection on weekdays between 7am and 7pm, given that since 2017 only buses and cyclists are allowed.

Restrictions at the junction are signalled but motorists say they’re too difficult to spot, the outlet reported.

Bank is not the only lucrative junction in London, as the boroughs of Newham, Hackney, Enfield and Lambeth collectively raised £57m from intersections in the last three years.