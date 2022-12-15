Police called as two protestors scale Home Office building

Two protestors have scaled the Home Office building in central London.

The Metropolitan Police announced they were called just before 6.30am to reports of the disturbance.

It confirmed to City A.M. protestors were from the Animal Justice group.

This comes after at least four migrants died in the English Channel yesterday amid criticism of the Home Office’s policy towards people trying to reach the UK in the treacherous strait, under Suella Braverman.

Taking to Twitter, the Met said: “Police are currently on scene at the Home Office building, Marsham Street, after being called shortly before 6.30am to reports of two protesters scaling the building. Officers are on scene and specialist units have been mobilised.”

Animal Justice shared a video of two activists scaling the building.

