Starmer rescued by police from anti-vax mob

Sir Keir Starmer had to be escorted by police out of parliament this evening, after the Labour leader was mobbed by a group of anti-vax protestors.

Some of those in attendance reportedly chanted “Jimmy Savile” and held nooses as Starmer was bundled into a police car.

Starmer was leaving Westminster with Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy when he was surreounded by the crowd of protestors shouting abuse.

It comes after Boris Johnson falsely claimed last week that Starmer refused to prosecute the notorious paedophile when he was director of public prosecutions.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan condemned the scenes, saying “this is what happens when fake news is amplified and given credibility by people who should know better”.

Starmer’s team have said he is fine and was leaving a meeting over the Ukraine crisis at the Ministry of Defence when he was confronted.