Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will not be fined over ‘beergate’ gathering

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer (R) and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner (L) take questions from journalists after delivering a statement on a proposed ban on second jobs for MPs on November 16, 2021 in London, England. Starmer and his party have been hammering the government over its recent attempt to reform Parliament’s Committee on Standards, following a committee report that found Conservative MP Owen Paterson in breach of lobbying rules. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Angela Rayner will not be fined by Durham police, the force has announced in a statement.

Durham Constabulary said it had concluded its investigation into the so-called ‘beergate’ incident, at which Starmer, deputy leader Angela Rayner and up to 30 staffers were accused of having an illegal gathering and meal.

The event, which took place in Durham on 30 April, was investigated after new evidence emerged, and Starmer committed to resign if he was issued with a fixed penalty notice, like Boris Johnson was.

Starmer had always insisted that the gathering was merely a break during campaigning for a local election, with activists stopping to eat and drink.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham. The police have completed their investigation and have agreed saying that there is no case to answer.”

Boris Johnson had called on Starmer to quit if found to have broken lockdown rules, after the Labour leader had continually called for Johnson to leave office over so-called ‘partygate’ breaches.

In a statement, Durham Police said: “A substantial amount of documentary and witness evidence was obtained which identified the 17 participants and their activities during that gathering.

“Following the application of the evidential Full Code Test, it has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.

“Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken.

“The investigation has been thorough, detailed and proportionate.”

“The final evidence supplied by participants from the local constituency was returned to Durham Police on 5th July and analysed by investigators against all the evidence before the investigation was concluded on 8th July 2022.

“In line with established national policing guidelines, we will not name or otherwise identify any of those present at the gathering, all of whom have been informed of the investigation outcome by their legal representatives. “

Labour has been approached for comment.