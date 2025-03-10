Households close to pylons to get £250 off annual energy bills

Households situated near new pylons will receive hundreds of pounds off their annual energy bills as part of a government overhaul of the UK’s planning system.

Proposals laid out this week will see residents within half a kilometre of new or upgraded electricty systems gain access to a bill discount scheme allowing them £2,500 off their bills over 10 years.

The scheme, which is the equivalent of £250 annually, is expected to be introduced from 2026 and applies to above-ground transmission cables and substations, as well as some major upgrades.

Ministers have also pledged to shrink the number of government agencies needed to plan housing and energy applications.

Sir Keir Starmer has made freeing up the UK’s cumbersome planning system a key part of his plans to boost economic growth. The Labour government currently has a target of building 1.5m homes by the end of this Parliament.

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill will be set out on Tuesday and also includes additional funding pledges for communities situated near overhead electricity cables.

Community funds worth up to £200,000 per kilometre of overhead electricity cable and £530,000 per substation are expected to be announced.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “This government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill will slash energy bills for local people living near new projects, so they benefit as we drive forward in our mission to achieve a more prosperous and energy-secure future for the next generation.”

Ministers are also consulting on removing Sport England, the Garden History Society and the Theatres Trust from the list of bodies required to be consulted on planning decisions.

More than 300 applications have been forced to be escalated for consideration by the Secretary of State because of disagreements from consultees over the past three years.