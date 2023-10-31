Israel-Gaza: Keir Starmer refuses to back ceasefire

Sir Keir Starmer has said a ceasefire in Gaza is not the “correct position” to take on the conflict with Israel “at this stage”.

The Labour Party leader said while he “understood” the calls for both sides to lay down weapons he did “not believe that is the correct position now, for two reasons”.

Speaking at Chatham House in London, Starmer said: “A ceasefire always freezes any conflict in the state where it currently lies.

“That would leave Hamas with the infrastructure and capability to carry out the sort of attack we saw on October 7… Hamas would be emboldened and start preparing for future violence immediately.”

And he continued: “It is this context which explains my second reason, which is that our current calls for pauses in the fighting for clear and specific humanitarian purposes, and which must start immediately is right in practice as well as principle.

“In fact it is – at this moment– the only credible approach that has any chance of achieving what we all want to see in Gaza – the urgent alleviation of Palestinian suffering.”

