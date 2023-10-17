Israel-Gaza latest: Joe Biden to visit region on Wednesday

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel and Jordan from Wednesday amid fears the Israel-Hamas war could engulf the wider Middle East. Photo: Getty

Biden’s trip to the region comes as the international community is working to prevent the conflict between the Jewish state and the militant Gazan group from escalating.

War was declared after Hamas attackers mounted a significant incursion into Israeli territory 10 days ago, launched a rocket bombardment and took civilian hostages, including children.

At least 1,400 people were killed and thousands injured, while 2,700 Palestinians have died in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza, and fuel, water, food and medicines have been cut off.

Israel is now preparing to mount a ground invasion into the 25-mile long Gaza Strip, which is home to 2m people, half of them under 18, in a bid to root out Hamas leaders.

The Democrat leader will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and government officials, before discussing humanitarian aid with Arab leaders in Jordan.

A National Security Council spokesman said Biden would meet King Abdullah of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Spokesman John Kirby said the US had been “crystal clear” about the need for humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza. Trucks are currently stopped at the Egyptian border crossing.

The US has deployed two aircraft carriers — warships — to the Eastern Mediterranean, aiming to serve as a deterrent against wider military action in the region, including by militant group Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

Biden’s visit was confirmed by US secretary of state Antony Blinken following over seven hours of talks with Netanyahu and other top officials.

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly visited Israel last week, and the Prime Minister and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer both spoke yesterday to MPs in the House of Commons on the issue.

Both party leaders condemned the terror attack in Israel and called for humanitarian aid and restraint in the response against civilians in Gaza.