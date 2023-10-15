Israel-Gaza latest: Water partially back on as UK politicians stress concern for civilians

Israel has restored water to parts of southern Gaza, a US official has said, following a days-long siege of the territory, as tanks reportedly mount on the border ahead of a ground invasion.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN Sunday that Israeli officials had confirmed water pipes in southern Gaza have been turned back on.

It came after UK politicians urged Israel to show restraint amid concerns about civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip, as water ran out at United Nations shelters as thousands tried to find safety from bombings.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “demolish” Hamas, as some 300,000 troops have massed on the border and the official death toll soared to 1,400 Israelis and 2,450 Gazans, as per official reports.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly has said the UK is “absolutely committed” to international and human rights law and told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “And when we see breaches of that we raise that, including with Israel.”

Cleverly also told Sky News that Britain has a “very, very good working relationship with the Israeli government” and that he reiterates the UK’s position “whenever I have spoken to them… about the preservation of life, the avoidance of civilian casualties.”

David Lammy told the BBC: “Of course Israel has the right to deal with that terrorism, to get those hostages, and degrade the rockets and military equipment being used against them.”

But asked about the order for civilians to relocate, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary added: “However, it’s hugely important that it is done within international law… it’s not a yes or no. I’m hoping one day to be foreign secretary or chief diplomat… so it’s not a yes or no.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged his “unequivocal” support to Israel and the British Jewish community, saying: “What took place was an act of pure evil and Israel has every right to defend itself.

“We will do everything we can to support Israel in restoring the security it deserves.”

While Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has concurred, stating: “Israel has the right, indeed the duty, to defend herself and rescue these hostages.”

He added: “We call on all parties to act in line with international law, including allowing humanitarian access of food, water, electricity and medicines to Gaza and ensuring safe humanitarian corridors in Gaza for those fleeing violence.”

News agency Reuters has reported tanks are amassing on the Gazan border ahead of a looming land incursion by Israeli Defence Force (IDF) troops in the wake of Hamas atrocities.

Scores of Palestinians are displaced after the Israeli government ordered 1.1m people living in northern Gaza to relocate to the south of the strip in a bid to shield civilians.

But aid agencies, the United Nations and EU figures have signalled alarm as residents suffer a total siege, including water and electricity blackouts.

The retaliatory action follows terror group Hamas, which forms Gaza’s de facto government, bombarding, taking hostages and murdering 1,300 Israelis, including children, last weekend.