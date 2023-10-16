Rishi Sunak confirms six Britons among dead in Hamas’ Israel ‘pogrom’

Rishi Sunak has confirmed at least six Britons are among the dead in Israel following the Hamas attacks. Photo: PA/Parliament

Rishi Sunak has confirmed at least six Britons are among the dead in Israel following Hamas’ attacks, which the prime minister branded a ‘pogrom’.

The Prime Minister told MPs: “The murdered and the missing come from over 30 countries including the United Kingdom.

“The terrible nature of these attacks means it is proving difficult to identify the deceased, but with a heavy heart I can inform the House that at least six British citizens were killed.

“A further 10 are missing, some of whom are featured to be among the dead.”

It comes after MPs held a minute’s silence in the House to mark the innocent lives lost in both Israel and Palestine.

Palestinians in Gaza remain braced for an imminent Israeli invasion, a week after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on the country.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Sunak said more than 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded and almost 200 taken hostage.

The government was working with Israel, he added, and supporting the families of those killed who are in “unimaginable pain”.

Efforts were also being made to help British citizens leave the region, the Prime Minister said, with eight evacuation flights rescuing over 500 people so far, and work ongoing with neighbouring countries on land evacuations for Brits trapped in Gaza and the West Bank.

Sunak pledged that the government stood with the British Jewish community “now and always” and said he was “sickened” by a rise in anti-Semitic incidents.

He also expressed solidarity with British Muslim communities, adding: “We mourn the loss of every innocent life, civilians of every faith, every nationality who have been killed.”

UK aid to Palestine is being increased by a third, Sunak told MPs, with an additional £10m in support pledged to address the “acute humanitarian crisis” unfolding in Gaza.

British military presence in the eastern Mediterranean is also being increased in a bid to “prevent broader regional instability at this dangerous moment”, the Prime Minister added.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Israel was “the victim of terrorism on an unimaginable scale” and described the “senseless” murders as having “no cause other than bloodshed”.

He told MPs it was “crucial” the House “speaks with one voice in condemnation of terror” and in expressing “support for Israel in its time of agony”.

But he added that “Hamas are not the Palestinian people” and stressed that: “Israel’s defence must be conducted in accordance with international law.”

Starmer urged: “Civilians must not be targeted. Innocent lives must be protected. There must be humanitarian corridors… humanitarian access, including food, water, electricity and medicines.”

More to follow.