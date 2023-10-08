Downing Street and London’s City Hall lit up in Israeli flag after Hamas terror attacks

Number 10 Downing Street and London’s City Hall have been lit up in blue and white in solidarity with Israel following the recent surge in violence in the region sparked by Hamas’ terror attacks on Saturday.

Rishi Sunak said he had spoken to Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered the country Britain’s support.

Meanwhile the mayor of London’s office confirmed to City A.M. it had been in discussions about “public acts of support” for Israel, following other major cities such as Berlin and New York, which have lit up landmarks with its flag.

Number 10 Downing Street has also been lit up with the Israeli flag from 8pm.

We stand with 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/dFtOngg4ju — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 8, 2023

This comes after hundreds of Israelis have been murdered and kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists in the last 48 hours, after they infiltrated security barriers on the Palestinian-run Gaza strip.

Communities in southern Israel were attacked by Hamas fighters, with hundreds shot dead, while others were kidnapped and taken back to Gaza.

Graphic footage emerged on social media, showing dead bodies reportedly of Israeli civilians and soldiers being paraded in Gaza.

Israel has since launched a massive military operation in retaliation, with hundreds of Palestinians reported dead.

Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israel is “at war”, as the country called up tens of thousands of reservists.

A spokesperson for the mayor of London, said: “Sadiq condemns the terrorist acts of Hamas and stands in solidarity with London’s Jewish community.

“We are in contact with government about public acts of support and in accordance with government guidance, City Hall will be lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag from tonight.”

Khan also reportedly mentioned this at Labour conference, which has started in Liverpool.