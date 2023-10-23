Sunak says al-Ahli hospital blast ‘likely caused’ by Gaza missile, not Israel

Rishi Sunak has confirmed the explosion at the al-Ahli hospital was “likely caused” by a missile launched from within Gaza towards Israel.

The Prime Minister made the announcement while speaking in the House of Commons following his trip late last week to the region amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

It comes after he joined a call with US and EU leaders, including President Joe Biden, reiterating support for Israel and calling for “durable peace”.

Sunak told MPs British intelligence had assessed the evidence following the hospital explosion and that the government had now judged that Israel was “likely” not responsible.

He said: “As I indicated last week, we have taken care to look at all the evidence currently available. I can now share our assessment with the House.

“On the basis of the deep knowledge and analysis of our intelligence and weapons experts, the British Government judges that the explosion was likely caused by a missile or part of one that was launched from within Gaza towards Israel.

“The misreporting of this incident had a negative effect in the region, including on a vital US diplomatic effort, and the tensions here at home.”

It came as Sunak also announced a further £20m aid package for Palestinian civilians, on top of the original £10m the UK had already pledged.

The Prime Minister also said the RAF and Royal Navy assets would be deployed in the region to monitor the situation, as he vowed he was “determined to prevent escalation”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Gaza needs “rapid, safe, unhindered and regular” aid.

It comes after Starmers comments on LBC last week, that “Israel does have that right”, provoked backlash from UK Muslim communities and saw some of his own councillors quit.

His comments were in the context of questioning on Israel’s right to defend itself coupled with the humanitarian emergency in Gaza and Labour sources insist his response to those two topics were overlapped and that Starmer would never attempt to justify war crimes.

He told MPs: “Hamas may not care for the safety and security of the Palestinian people but we do. We cannot and will not close our eyes to their suffering.

“Gaza needs aid and it needs to be rapid, safe, unhindered and regular.”

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, at least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since October 7, including 2,055 children, and 15,273 people wounded.

The Israeli government has said 1,400 citizens were killed during the Hamas attacks two weeks ago, which also saw the militant group take civilian hostages, including children.

While the UN world food programme warned Gaza is on the brink of “catastrophe” with people unable “to find anything to eat at all… these people are going to starve to death”.