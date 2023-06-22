St Paul’s revamp to create new public square

St Paul’s gyratory is set to undergo a redesign as part of a drive to create bigger and better public spaces in London.

The City of London Corporation has approved project proposals to “partially remove” the gyratory, built in the 1970s, and create the largest public square in the Square Mile.

The area between the old Museum of London site and St. Paul’s Underground station will be converted into a public space larger than Aldgate Square.

Shravan Joshi, chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transport Committee, said he is “delighted” that the proposals have been successful following “extensive engagement” with the public and stakeholders.

“These works will greatly benefit the cultural offer of the Square Mile, by creating a corridor for pedestrians from the Tate Modern to the London Museum,” Joshi added.

The proposals are in line with City Corporation hopes of increasing road safety, boosting air quality, building more public spaces and reducing traffic.

Designs include closing the south end of King Edward Street due to popular demand, with “majority support” for the new space measuring over 3,000 sq m.

Strong demand for a better environment for pedestrians and cyclists was also reflected in blueprints, which were devised with safer crossings and cycle lanes in mind.

A two-way lane will be added on Newgate Street and from St Martin Le Grand up to its junction with Angel Street.

The update will make St Paul’s Gyratory a “safer, more pleasant environment for everyone to travel through”, said Joshi.