A renovated Fleet Street will make London a stellar example of how modern cities work

The Fleet Street Quarter will be modernised to become a thriving destination to work, visit, live and invest in. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Fleet Street will soon be transformed into a vibrant, lively destination for workers and visitors. It will show how London areas can thrive as cities all over the world modernise and change, writes Lucy French

Remote working has adjusted how we use cities, ushering in a period of global urban change. Drawing people into cities now demands refreshed approaches to property and space. Business improvement districts have the ability to power this transformation, supporting the evolution of new commercial centres. They’re a partnership between local businesses which come together and agree to pay an additional levy to develop beneficial local projects.

The Fleet Street Quarter is embarking on a radical renaissance. Over the next five years, a gross development value of £5bn will be invested into the area through 34 developments. We are witnessing a remarkable coalition of the willing, where private and public sector investors are unified by confidence in the area. It’s an inspiring new dawn, as we watch the City’s skyline evolve first-hand.

Our role as the business improvement district is to harness the clear mandate, given to us by local businesses, to drive change by leading, shaping and influencing a programme of activity to reposition the Fleet Street Quarter as a thriving destination to work, visit, live and invest in. By connecting the dots between major developers, existing occupiers and key stakeholders, the Fleet Street Quarter can be at the forefront of re-defining how cities work.

The area has been re-inventing itself for 2,000 years, striking the balance between retaining the Fleet Street Quarter’s character whilst also advancing commercial space. This elasticity is key to this latest phase of extraordinary transformation. Across 34 schemes renewing the area, there is a blend of refurbishment, retrofits and new builds.

History is one of the Fleet Street Quarter’s defining physical features. Developers are committed to safeguarding this heritage, repurposing listed buildings including Peterborough Court, former home of the Daily Telegraph, and the distinctive ex-Daily Express headquarters at 120 Fleet Street. Adapting these iconic buildings ensures they can tell stories for generations to come. And pioneering new developments, such as the City of London Corporation’s new Justice Quarter, create fresh ways of thinking about property.

To create a vibrant destination, people need to be at the heart of place making. Spaces around buildings create places that entice visitors. Enhanced public realm, pedestrianised streets and urban greening soften the physical environment in which we work and come together.

We are proud to be supporting the City of London Corporation’s Healthy Streets Plan. The proposals examine how we can redefine streets around Fleet Street and Ludgate Hill, by managing vehicle access to encourage walking and cycling. The plan addresses the need for accessible and safe streets. Currently, the proposals are in consultation with residents, local businesses and community organisations.

Activating these spaces to make them exciting destinations for residents, workers and visitors is also crucial. A beautiful space doesn’t have life if it stays empty. Pop-up markets, trails and community events will draw people back to continue discovering an area and its local businesses.

At the Fleet Street Quarter, activations allow us to rethink how we use our characteristic lanes and alleyways. To mark the Coronation of King Charles III, we launched the ‘Big Picnic’ on Carter Lane. Tucked around the corner from St. Pauls’ Cathedral, Carter Lane is a charming backstreet packed with pubs, cafes and restaurants. The event captivated nearby workers and visitors, inviting passers-by to sit together over lunch and stimulating engagement with local businesses. This is just the start of our long-term strategy to create experiential spaces for workers and visitors to enjoy.

The Fleet Street Quarter is in a unique position, riding the crest of an exciting wave. An unparalleled level of aligned investment will transform the area. Together, we are custodians of the past and curators of the future.