Breaking: Brexit Deal is done and PM to address nation at 3pm

A Brexit trade deal has been struck.

Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have been locked in talks for days to complete a deal.

Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference: “We have finally found an agreement. It was a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, it is the right thing to do for both sides.”

A last minute disagreement over fishing rights held up the accord this morning but the deal has been finalised.

The treaty will likely ensure goods have tariff- and quota-free transit between the EU and the UK.

It will include partnerships on space, aviation and a host of other arrangements.

Financial services will be the subject of debate in years to come as so-called rollover agreements expire.

The pound rose to $1.36 against the dollar on the back of the news.

