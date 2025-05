Boardroom Uncovered: Are Gen Z ditching the pub for the gym?

In this episode of Boardroom Uncovered, Will Orr, the chief executive of The Gym Group, tells Jon Robinson that Gen Z are ditching the pub and instead choosing to socialise with their friends at the gym more.

The CEO says that the trend is an “incredible generational opportunity” for his company and one he is hoping to further capitalise on in the coming years.

Watch or listen to more Boardroom Uncovered episodes here.