Bloomsbury to offer delivery services to independent bookshops

Bloomsbury today unveiled plans to support independent bookshops that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.



Indie booksellers across the country have been forced to overhaul their business models as they struggle to meet surging demand sparked by social distancing measures.



Bloomsbury will offer its ecommerce platform and delivery services to bookshops whose normal delivery measures have been disrupted by the pandemic.



Independent sellers will be able to direct their customers to Bloomsbury’s website with a unique promotional code. The publishing house will then credit 15 per cent of the purchase price back to the bookshop.



Bloomsbury said an “enthusiastic number” of bookshops had already signed up to the initiative.



“We hope that this initiative helps towards protecting independent bookshops from losing out during this period of challenged trading due to the coronavirus,” said Brigid Nelson, UK consumer sales director at Bloomsbury.



“Bookshops are an essential pillar of local communities as well as the publishing industry, and we’re proud to help support small, independent retailers at this time of crisis.”



Scores of indie bookshops in London and across the UK have adopted inventive methods such as bicycle deliveries and book subscription services in a bid to mitigate the impact of the crisis.



While demand for books has increased as millions of Brits stay at home, independent outlets face fierce competition for online delivery from ecommerce giants such as Amazon.



Bloomsbury’s scheme will run until 1 June, with orders over £25 eligible for free delivery. Orders received by midday are usually supplied within 48 hours.

