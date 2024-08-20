Blackbaud: CSR and ESG has evolved with focus on authentic impact

A workplace revolution is here. Is your organisation ready?



By 2025, Gen Z is set to make up 25 per cent of the global workforce, fundamentally reshaping the way we approach business.



So how do we prepare for such a seismic shift? City A.M. sat down with Andrew J. Troup, Director of Giving & Engagement at Blackbaud, the leading software provider for social good, where he shares how forward-thinking leaders are leveraging social impact programmes to attract top talent, boost employee engagement, and future-proof their organisations.



Watch the video to discover why embracing corporate social responsibility is no longer optional, but a strategic imperative as you prepare for the next generation of employees.

PARTNER CONTENT