Equipping purpose-led brands to achieve their social impact goals

Blackbaud’s corporate impact team empowers purpose-led organisations to drive meaningful impact in their communities through education and employee engagement. With powerful software that empowers employee and corporate giving and world-class educational content that tackles society’s most pressing issues in primary & secondary schools, organisations of all sizes are engaging and upskilling their teams and connecting to their communities in meaningful ways. Our robust reporting capabilities help reduce administrative tasks, increase strategic focus, and allow leaders to tell a profound impact story.

EVERFI from Blackbaud powers social impact through education for purpose-driven organisations. YourCause from Blackbaud provides essential software for companies to connect their employees to the nonprofit community.

Together, we can make a difference.