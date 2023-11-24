Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Everfi from Blackbaud works to improve next generation’s financial literacy

A new survey of UK teachers and educators suggests that almost all are worried about the level of financial literacy in the next generation.

The YouGov survey, commissioned by Everfi from Blackbaud, the leader in powering social impact through education, reveals that teachers are worried that the young people in their classrooms are not building the financial skills required to succeed when they leave school.

The survey also revealed that most business leaders agree that education has the power to transform lives and communities – however only 54 per cent of those leaders deliver a social impact programme for schools, with almost a quarter saying that they’ve never considered it.

Earlier this month Everfi from Blackbaud’s director of marketing, strategy and impact Kathryn McColl discussed the findings at a City of London breakfast on attended by a host of leaders from across the financial landscape.

“We are at a pivotal moment with both teachers and business leaders expressing these highly worrying concerns,” she said.

“It’s critical that we equip young people with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate their future lives, including their financial future. Financial literacy is not just a subject; it’s a lifeline. By shaping positive futures for young people, we are strengthening the economic fabric of society.”

McColl was joined by financial expert Bola Sol as well as Tom Harding, head of ESG at Aldermore Bank, who have worked with Everfi from Blackbaud on their own social impact programme in schools.

“We have a partnership that complements our impact focus areas of financial inclusion and financial wellbeing, and a partner that can apply those in the geographical areas where we operate most. We are enormously proud of what has already been achieved and look forward to further collaboration to enable the next generation’s financial understanding,” he said.