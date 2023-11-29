Bitcoin tops a yearly high and bags another key price level

Bitcoin’s price is up 2.8% overnight, pushing past another crucial level of $38,000 in the process. The market leader posted a yearly high at $38,360, yesterday.

Ethereum is up by 2.8%, further strengthening its position above $2,000.

Many of the large caps that were in the red yesterday have rebounded. Polygon, Cardano and Polkadot have all recorded gains of more than 2%, while Avalanche and Solana have both rallied by more than 8%.

The market cap of all cryptocurrencies combined has increased by 2.3% overnight.

In the Markets

Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.43 trillion

🔺 2.14%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $38,379

🔻 Daily low $36,881

Bitcoin volume

Total spot trading volume $22.75 billion

🔺 21%

Ethereum staking entry queue

1 hour 8 minutes

SP500

🔺 0.09%

FTSE/JSE Top 40

🔻0.21%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

53.23

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

52

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

What they said yesterday

“Talk of ETF approval misses the forest for the trees. It’s not just about immediate reactions or flows. It’s about the recognition of $BTC as an institutional asset.” Dylan LeClair, Analyst at UTXO Management

Crypto on the catwalk

