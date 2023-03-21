Bitcoin testing $28k as investors wait for Wednesday interest rate decision

Bitcoin lacked support to sustain $28,000 in the early hours, backtracking slightly before nudging $28,200 this morning.

The market leader is still up on the day and week, while Ethereum is also trading strongly at $1,760.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce the latest interest rate decision tomorrow, which has further given investors time for pause, note analysts, with many expecting a 0.25% rate hike.

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1,155 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 20, at a price of $27,767. The daily high yesterday was $28,527, and the daily low was $27,242.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $536.650 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.103 trillion and Tesla is $579.82 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $41.365 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 64.11%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 68, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.73. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 68.85. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

Bitcoin has experienced one of the best performing weeks of price action in history, closing up 35.8% on the week. Only 124-trading days in history have seen a larger 7-day upside rally, with just 16-days occurring from 2015 onwards.” Glassnode, cryptocurrency analytics firm

What they said yesterday

✍️

JUST IN: People who started DCAing into #Bitcoin at the $69k all time high are now up 10% 🚀 pic.twitter.com/upyrzL6OFU — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 20, 2023

💬

I am old enough to remember when the Credit Suisse CEO said #Bitcoin is a bubble. Bitcoin was $7,000 then. Bitcoin is now $28,000. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse is getting acquired by a competitor and being bailed out by central banks. pic.twitter.com/BYdVdfaOS3 — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) March 20, 2023

👀

Bitcoin seesawed below $28K on Monday as investors awaited the next interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve and continued to monitor the global banking situation. @JPRubin23 reportshttps://t.co/GQAGXL3DaQ — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) March 20, 2023

