Bitcoin shows sigs of maturing as world economies look likely to worsen further

The week in review

with Jason Deane

No time for a flowery introduction this week as the world insists on spewing out new developments faster than anyone can report them.

Russia’s advance into Ukraine continues to dominate the headlines and things continue to deteriorate for Putin and his country.

Russians themselves seem increasingly uneasy about the whole thing and this entirely unexpected and somehow perfectly impassioned plea from Arnold Schwarzenegger (yes, really) is doing the rounds – and for very good reason. Do like the man says, watch and RT.

Economically, Russia claims to have made its bond payment due this week of $117mn, but, strangely, no-one can confirm this categorically. It’s just the first of many payments and Russia’s credit rating remains firmly in the “default imminent” camp. Meanwhile, the MOEX has been closed for almost a month and the rouble has recovered slightly.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed into law the bill legalizing crypto in his country that had landed on his desk just as Russian boots landed in his territory. This will no doubt facilitate the management and use of the over $100mn that has been donated to the country via crypto to date and, as I have written about before, may take a step towards helping those caught in the crossfire protect their positions.

Of course, the whole mess continues to drive prices up across the world and, as Russia’s economy crumbles, it takes the rest of the world with it via supply line disruptions, the redirection of resources and, of course, delaying the tightening of monetary policy planned after COVID recovery.

Prices at the pump for diesel are within touching distance of £2 a litre in some stations in England, which works out to be £9.10 a gallon for you fellow old-schoolers.

The Bank of England, however, continued with its policy of trying to control inflation which, frankly, seems futile. The base rate increased to 0.75 per cent just as the huge impact of many other factors come into effect on April 1. This will be messy.

Bitcoin continues to trade in range and, in my view, is showing signs of a maturing asset. Two years ago, there’s no question it would have been sold off more aggressively as a true “risk on” asset – and in fact it was in the pre COVID panic of 2020. Many expected a price explosion in the current circumstances but I think it’s still a little too young to make that full transition.

Of course, I can’t complete this week’s roundup without mentioning P&O Ferries’ incredibly bizarre move of asking its ships to dock, firing all employees via pre-recorded video chat, informing them they will all be replaced by cheaper, foreign workers and then telling them to get off their ships. I don’t even know where to start with this, but I suspect it won’t end well for anyone, least of all the management team.

Have a great weekend!

Want to learn all the basics of Bitcoin? Join my next FREE webinar on Wednesday March 23 at 6pm, including open AMA and FREE £10 in Bitcoin for all qualifying attendees* Register here.

*18+, UK resident, new to Luno

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.824 trillion, up from $1.823 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 17 2022, at a price of $40,951.38, down from $41,143.93 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $41,465.45 and the daily low was $39,022.35.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $773.8 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.284 trillion and Tesla is $900.8 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $27.022 billion down from $34.131 billion the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 62.89%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 25, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.33. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 53.08. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“We need Bitcoin to be legal tender in Mexico.” Mexican senator, Indira Kempis de I.

What they said yesterday

Gotta start somewhere!

💥 New York City Mayor: "I encourage young people to put $10 into #Bitcoin." 💥 pic.twitter.com/MfbaiLQNrI — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 16, 2022

We hope you had a lucky day ☘️

We are lucky☘️ to have #bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 17, 2022

Let the countdown begin 🎉

💥 In 20 days, the biggest #Bitcoin conference in history kicks off in Miami 👀 pic.twitter.com/c2iIRYXsMr — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 17, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Exclusive: FTSE plots development of digital asset index in crypto push

(Photo by Lionel Healing/Getty Images)

Crypto could give London a unique post-Brexit advantage, says Hammond

Diamond claws: Crypto trading hamster dies after standout investing career

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST