Bitcoin shines on through gathering clouds of market sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to bounce back from its five-week low of around $38,700 on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at around $41,500. It’s unlikely to push towards $50k again in the immediate future, but seems to be at least heading in the right direction for the time being.

Market sentiment isn’t really looking up though, with the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index again sitting at 27 in Fear on Tuesday. However, crypto markets seem to be tracking stocks at the moment, which were also higher on Tuesday, while Gold – a traditional safe haven asset – has traded lower over the past 24 hours, suggesting investors are thinking riskier. Will it continue?

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.923 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 19 2022, at a price of $41,502.75. The daily high yesterday was $41,672.96 and the daily low was $40,618.63.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $787.87 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.343 trillion and Tesla is $1.062 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $25 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 38.35%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 27, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.68. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 48.28. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is the culmination of 30 years of attempts at building digital money for the internet.” Matt Corallo, Bitcoin developer

What they said yesterday

Viva México…

💥Latin-America's largest delivery app will test #Bitcoin as a payment option in Mexico. Rappi has 10 million users in total. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) April 19, 2022

Long may it continue…

#Bitcoin has "outperformed everything" over the last 2 years – MicroStrategy CEO 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YVwlhbVzlu — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) April 19, 2022

Bitcoin FTW…

The world’s best fiat currency will lose 99.9% of its value in a single century. #Bitcoin — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) April 19, 2022

