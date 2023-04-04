Bitcoin holding a steady course above $28k

Bitcoin has been hovering above the $28,000 level over the last few days, and barely moving north or south from $28,150 over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum has been trading just above $1,800, with other major cryptos trading largely flat on the day.

The big news to watch this week is the March jobs report expected on Friday. Analysts expect a slowdown in the increase in jobs and a steady unemployment rate, a marked slowdown from January, which may indicate that raised interest rates are working as intended.

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.174 trillion.

We closed yesterday, April 3, at a price of $27,790 The daily high yesterday was $28,475, and the daily low was $27,276.

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $542,994 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.184 trillion and Tesla is $656.55 billion.

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $18.272 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support.

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 68.74%.

Market sentiment today is 62, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.46. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

The daily RSI is currently 56.35. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

As we close out the first quarter of 2023, BTC prices are up over 68%, putting many investors back into profit. Glassnode, on-chain analytics

🟠

Oct 2010:



"NO WAY #Bitcoin can get to $100….

It is barely at $0.30!"



This thread will make your day… Psychology, price history, and where the value of #BTC goes from here.



🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/5NmKV460yk — Luke Broyles (@luke_broyles) April 3, 2023

🧐

DATA: Historical April #Bitcoin Performance Is No Fools Joke.



The aggregated total return in April is 537.94%, an average of 44.83% upside over the years, including bear market data, such as the 17% decline in 2022.



Buckle-up! pic.twitter.com/DjWK7sX7MJ — Carl ₿ MENGER ⚡️🇸🇻 (@CarlBMenger) April 4, 2023

👀

730DMA (2-year MA)#Bitcoin has been below the 730DMA since May 7, 2022; reclaiming it would put us at $35,000.



In 2014, it took 14 months to reclaim and clear this MA. pic.twitter.com/CxFlhn9AlA — James V. Straten (@jimmyvs24) April 4, 2023

