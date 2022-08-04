Bitcoin flat as China tensions increase

The crypto markets are broadly flat this morning, with the price of bitcoin having fallen 2 per cent to $22,873 over the past 24 hours at time of writing. The Ethereum price has fallen by roughly the same amount, down to $1,621 today.

The price movements in crypto continue to echo traditional markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.9 per cent on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite decreased 0.5 per cent.

The main issue dominating the economic agenda continues to be interest rates, with the UK now joining the US and others in looking to introduce record interest rate increases to combat surging inflation. There is also a new raft of geopolitical tension for markets to worry about, with China launching live military drills after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied their warnings not to visit Taiwan during her tour of four Asian countries that began on Monday.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently

$1.064 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 3 2022, at a price of $22,846.51. The daily high yesterday was $23,578.65 and the daily low was $22,747.84.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $436.48 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.815 trillion and Tesla is $963.21 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $26.294 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 54.62%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 34, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.97. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 51.93. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“On the inherent value argument, if you heard about new software that bundled advances in cryptography and economic theory to enable value to transfer between individuals using nothing more than the internet, you would be curious. If you heard that millions of people used it, your curiosity would probably increase.”

Charles Kerrigan, partner at international law firm CMS

What they said yesterday

Can you see a pattern?

Are you one of them?

Currently, there are almost 900k #Bitcoin wallets holding 1 #BTC or more. Most likely, by the end of the year, there will be close to 1 million wallets holding 1 #BTC or more. pic.twitter.com/oagtuOUQJg — Thomas Kralow (@TKralow) August 4, 2022

Truly a mystery

Tourism in El Salvador grew 82.8% in the first half of 2022 🇸🇻



Wonder why 😉 #Bitcoin — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 3, 2022

