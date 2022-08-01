Bitcoin continues to establish itself above $20,000

Bitcoin continues to establish itself above $20,000, with the price hitting highs of more than $24,000 over the weekend, despite ongoing concerns about the state of the global economy. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation is changing hands for $23,330 at time of writing, down 1.4% over the past 24 hours but up 6.5% since this time last week. It also means it closed July up 17%, a significant improvement on June’s 40% drop. Are we on the road to recovery?

Other major cryptocurrencies moved in a similar pattern to Bitcoin over the weekend, with the price of Ethereum largely holding above $1,700 before dropping back to $1,630 this morning – down 0.16% over the past 24 hours and up 11% since this time yesterday.

The recovery in the crypto market follows the US gross domestic product (GDP) report on Thursday, which showed a quarterly growth rate decline of 0.9%, disappointing those who were predicting a 0.5%increase. The decrease marks the second consecutive quarter for negative GDP growth, which historically has signalled an economic recession, though there seems to be some debate as to whether this has happened yet.

Want to learn more about what’s going on in our global financial system and how Bitcoin fits in to it? Come to my next free webinar on August 10th July at 6pm to find out, ask any questions, and grab some free Bitcoin*. Click here to register.

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

Read more The week in review

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently

$1.085 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, July 31 2022, at a price of $23,336.90 The daily high yesterday was $24,121.64 and the daily low was$23,275.70.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $445.42 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.26 trillion and Tesla is $931.11 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $23.152 billion.. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 54.39%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 33, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.92. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 54.54. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“In the next 10 years countries are going to compete to stack Bitcoin.”

Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer, Human Rights Foundation’

What they said yesterday

Traditional finance is waking up

Times are changing, indeed

Times are changing, Warner Records are innovating.



We're proud to be doing the first chart-eligible music NFT with global superstars Muse.



The latest format to be added to the UK Official Chart since streaming seven years ago. https://t.co/Kn6MrZcycY — Warner Records UK (@warnerrecordsuk) August 1, 2022

Take the long view

JUST IN: Banking giant Fidelity says #Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency it plans to offer in 401(k) products – Barron’s 🙌 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 30, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Walmart confirms it is not partnering with Litecoin

Fake news: Walmart confirms it is not partnering with Litecoin – CityAM : CityAM

Morgan Stanley to launch new research team led by Sheena Shah

Morgan Stanley to launch new crypto research team led by Sheena Shah : CityAM

Michael Saylor buys up another 5,050 Bitcoin for MicroStrategy

Michael Saylor buys up another 5,050 Bitcoin for MicroStrategy – CityAM : CityAM

Bitcoin can now be purchased using the Post Office app

Bitcoin can now be purchased using The Post Office app – CityAM : CityAM

Simon Nixon tells Seek Ventures to ramp up Bitcoin investment

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

https://www.cityam.com/as-defi-gathers-momentum-how-will-regulators-protect-investors/

Crypto AM: Parliamentary Special

Part one of two – April 2021

Part two of two – April 2021

Five Part Series – March 2021

Day one…

Day two…

Day three…

Day four…

Day five…

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.