Bitcoin and Ethereum up again as crypto market cap surpasses $1 trillion

The market capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market topped $1 trillion this morning, the first time since October 4.

While markets have cooled down ever so slightly from yesterday’s action, Bitcoin continues to trade in the green this morning at $20,647, up slightly by 0.21%. Ethereum is also trading up around $1,548, recording gains of 19% over the week.

Growth in many second-generation smart contract cryptocurrencies have stalled since yesterday, after what seemed to be a rally piggybacking on Ethereum. Cardano and Solana are both down this morning, albeit by less than a percentage point.

Bitcoin’s rise above the $20,000 mark yesterday led to massive short liquidations, around $1.3 billion worth, giving the price of the leading crypto by market cap a further lift. Will we see a break in the action as we head into the weekend, or perhaps a continued rally to $21,000?

Have you booked your tickets for the Crypto AM Summit and Awards? Click here… Crypto AM Summit & Awards 2022 – CityAM

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.002 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, October 26 2022, at a price of $20,770. The daily high yesterday was $20,938, and the daily low was $20,076.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $398.588 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $10.998 trillion and Tesla is $698.85 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $57.604 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 31.34%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 32, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.43. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 61.52. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Crypto has dug itself into finance, into technology, and into our heads. And if crypto isn’t going away, we’d better attempt to understand it.” Bloomberg, in the foreword of its issue dedicated entirely to cryptocurrencies

What they said yesterday

Parabolic adoption…

Here's time taken to grow Bitcoin's user base by a factor of 10.



We are in the 9th iteration; going from 100m to 1b users.



The 10th iteration will be last; 100% global adoption. pic.twitter.com/UU1JhOxwX0 — Willy Woo (@woonomic) October 26, 2022

And more adoption…

with 2+ months left of 2022, the bitcoin network's on-chain transfer volume has officially surpassed the record set in 2021🔥🚀



last year, $13.1 trillion💸 was transferred over the network



2022 YTD transfer volume is $14 trillion, putting #Bitcoin on pace for ~32% YoY growth📈 pic.twitter.com/zXUW4Znt0Q — Sophia Zaller (@sophiamzaller) October 26, 2022

Perfect sense…

$1,000,000,000 sent for $1 fee 💫https://t.co/hsWkaMwUbW — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) October 27, 2022

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

﻿

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

﻿

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST