Bitcoin and Ethereum level off, but do they have further to fall before the bottom’s in?

Bitcoin has managed to stabilise at just above the $30k mark, having yesterday dropped below the level for the first time since 20 July 2021. It’s currently changing hands for around $30,500 – down five per cent over the past 24 hours.

It’s a similar situation across the crypto markets.

The Ethereum price has performed slightly better, down approximately four per cent since this time yesterday morning to around $2,280. Can they hold, or is there further for the largest cryptocurrency to fall?

The price movement is reflected in the consumer sentiment. The Fear and Greed Index dropped sharply this week and is now at 10. We’ve not seen the sentiment drop lower than this since the ‘Covid crash’ of March 2020. An extremely fearful market has historically presented long-term buying opportunities and is often a time to pay attention and start buying rather than selling.

It’s also worth remembering, though, that the last time the Fear and Greed index touched 10 (January 8, bitcoin fell another 20 per cent before bottoming two weeks later. This clearly shows that extreme fear is not a certain buy signal, but it’s definitely worth paying attention to this sentiment change.

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.391 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 10 2022, at a price of $31,022.91. The daily high yesterday was $32,596.31 and the daily low was $29,944.80.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $594.77 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.757 trillion and Tesla is $828.84 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $57.492 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 40.39%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 12, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.42. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 31.50. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is ushering a new era of commerce with truly open, fair and free markets.” Thibaud Marécha, Vice President at Knox

What they said yesterday

Big picture thinking…

#Bitcoin yearly lows:



2012 – $4

2013 – $13

2014 – $300

2015 – $190

2016 – $360

2017 – $780

2018 – $3,200

2019 – $3,400

2020 – $3,800

2021 – $28,700



Zoom out. — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 10, 2022

In Bitcoin we trust…

The IMF is finally realizing that Bitcoin is a threat to its power. Nations don’t need to borrow billions to survive. They can grow their economies with #Bitcoin and avoid the bankster gangsters pillaging them. — Dennis Porter (@Dennis_Porter_) May 10, 2022

Bitcoin for the community…

💥BREAKING: +7m Americans will have direct access to invest in #Bitcoin through their community bank accounts thanks to another NYDIG partnership. — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) May 10, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST