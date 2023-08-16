Bitcoin and Ethereum dip as altcoins slip into the red

There are a few red candles creeping in this morning after weeks of sideways movement in the markets.

Bitcoin is sitting above $29.1k while Ethereum is trading around the $1.8k mark, both down by around 1% on the day. Altcoin markets have taken a bigger hit, with cryptos like ADA (Cardano) in the red by 3% and SOL (Solana) down by 6%.

Analysts say the sell-off may be due to inflation jitters as the US economy shows strong GDP growth, dampening prospects of the Fed ending its rate hiking.

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.15 trillion

🔻 1.53%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $29,449

🔻 Daily low $29,343

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $566.909 billion

🟡 Gold $12.777 trillion

💳 Visa $502.29 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $13.492 billion

🔺 9.48%

SP500

🔻 1.16%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 50.58

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 44.23

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

