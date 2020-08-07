Bill Esdaile’s guide to Saturday’s Tote Scoop6

FOR the first time since Lockdown, there is a £250,000 Tote Scoop6 pool up for grabs at Ascot on Saturday and here is my race by race guide to trying to scoop the pot…

Leg 1 – 1.50pm Ascot

Topweight and market leader Highland Dress is likely to be a popular selection based on a good run in the Wokingham Handicap at the Royal meeting. He shouldn’t be far away but was below par at Newbury last time and is a favourite I am happy to take on. I’d rather be with Andrew Balding’s CHIL CHIL who looked to be crying out for this six furlongs last time. Another one for those building a perm looks to be EQUITATION who bounced back to form last time and can go well.

Leg 2 – 2.25pm Ascot

The decent ground will help topweight Cap Francais bounce back and he is likely to go well. However, I’d take a chance on in-form David O’Meara’s SHELIR who was unlucky last time and will relish the return to a mile. Another who can go well is Mick Appleby’s KASBAAN who ran really well at the track last time form a bad draw.

Leg 3 – 3.00pm Ascot

This looked the hardest race of the six to be confident about as you can make a case for the majority of the 11 runners. KALOOR looks the obvious one as the step up to two mile looks likely to suit and he could be well-handicapped. EDDYSTONE ROCK won this equivalent race at last year’s Shergar Cup meeting and this looks to have been the target for him. He goes well at the track and despite being 4lbs higher in the weights, can go well with Cieren Fallon booked to take off another 3lbs.

Leg 4 – 3.35pm Ascot

Things didn’t go to plan for CARADOC in the John Smith’s Cup last month and he is better than he showed that day. The step up to this 12 furlong trip may just help too. At a bigger price I’d be keen to include Mick Channon’s KOEMAN who is very consistent. He is a big price at around 14/1 considering I felt he should have won the equivalent race at last year’s Shergar Cup meeting.

Leg 5 – 4.10pm Ascot

Only the six runners for the penultimate leg and it looks super trappy. GRAND BAZAAR has to be in most perms as he looks progressive and may take some beating. He’s up another 5lbs for his most recent win but that may not be enough to stop him. The same can also be said for WISE GLORY who keeps getting better too.

Leg 6 – 4.45pm Ascot

If you get through to the sixth and final leg, then things will get a little exciting. Only 10 runners in a wide-open sprint handicap with the likely favourite being Bay Watch who has won his last three on the bounce. He is opposable though in a better race off a higher mark. BLUE DE VEGA comes here in form and has decent track form so makes the shortlist. Only a nose separated him and HAN SOLO BERGER last time and there is likely to be little between them again.