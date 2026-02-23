Big Four giant Deloitte forms $20bn EMEA unit amid tech disruption

Deloitte to launch EMEA unit

Deloitte, one of the Big Four, plans to launch a Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) firm, aiming to build a regional powerhouse that keeps pace with rapid technological change.

After a successful partner vote, Deloitte announced on Monday that the new EMEA firm will launch in June 2026.

Deloitte EMEA will bring together 16 participating firms in the region. While collaborating regionally, each firm will remain responsible for services in its own local market.

These firms’ footprint spans more than 80 countries, are led by 6,000 partners, employ 132,000 professionals, and generate revenues of €20bn (£17.4bn).

But the Deloitte EMEA unit includes Austria, Central Europe, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal, Türkiye, Belgium, Central Mediterranean, Ireland, the Middle East, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

This new unit will be led by Richard Houston, currently the Deloitte North, South Europe and Deloitte UK boss, who will serve as chief executive.

While Volker Krug, CEO of Deloitte Germany, will serve as deputy chief executive. The current head of Deloitte Central Europe, Sami Rahal, will serve as chair, and Liesbeth Mol, current chair of Deloitte North and South Europe, will serve as deputy chair.

The move is intended to address “technological disruption,” with Deloitte EMEA making significant investments over the next four years.

The firm expects to deploy more than €1.5bn (£1.3bn) in incremental investment across areas including GenAI, sovereign cloud capabilities, sector-specific solutions, and technologies to support clients navigating rapidly changing markets.

Houston explained: “Deloitte EMEA uniquely strengthens our ability to invest at scale across borders to accelerate innovation in areas that matter most to our clients. It builds on our market-leading local partnerships while supporting collaboration at a regional level.”

While Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte global CEO, added, “Today marks a historic moment for Deloitte.”

“The EMEA region forms a critical component of the global economy – home to many of the world’s most influential companies, and a key market for multinationals headquartered around the globe. Our clients expect leading expertise wherever it is based, alongside seamless cross-border and technology-enabled delivery at speed,” he noted.

Deloitte UK profits rose during its latest financial year despite its revenue falling to £5.68bn.