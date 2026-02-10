Telekom Srbija Group Wins Telecom Deal of the Year Award for Landmark $900M Eurobond

Telekom Srbija Group has been honoured with the Europe Telecom Deal of the Year award at the prestigious TMT Finance Awards EMEA 2026, recognising excellence in telecom financing. The award was given for its US$900 million corporate Eurobond, listed on Euronext Dublin.

The award celebrates outstanding dealmaking in the telecom sector across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The distinguished accolade highlights Telekom Srbija’s strategic success in executing a high-profile international financial transaction that strengthened investor confidence and expanded the company’s footprint in capital markets. This marks a significant milestone in Telekom Srbija Group’s continued growth and global recognition.

Vladimir Lučić, CEO of Telekom Srbija Group, said: “We are incredibly proud that our Eurobond has been recognised as Europe Telecom Deal of the Year. This award reflects not just the success of the transaction, but the confidence global investors have in our strategy, our financial strength and our long-term vision for growth. It reinforces our commitment to innovation, financial discipline and international leadership in the telecom sector.”

The US$900 million international corporate Eurobond, listed on Euronext Dublin, was issued through a syndicate of leading banks, including Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, and more, and supported by top legal advisors, including Gecić Law and Clifford Chance, marking a significant achievement for the Group in international finance.

About the Award

The TMT Finance Awards EMEA are among the most respected accolades for dealmaking and investment in the telecom, media and technology sectors. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges and reflect excellence across financing, M&A, and digital infrastructure transactions in EMEA.

About Telekom Srbija Group

The Telekom Srbija Group, headquartered in Serbia and operating in 13 countries across Europe and beyond (SER, BIH, MNE, CRO, SI, NMK, TUR, AUT, CH, GER, USA, NL, BE), is one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe, and a leader in digital transformation in the Western Balkans. With nearly 14 million subscribers and more than 13,000 employees, the Group provides services in four key segments: fixed telephony, mobile communications, internet, and multimedia.

