ResultsCX Appoints Gautam Thakkar as Chief Executive Officer

ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies including Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 organizations, today announced the appointment of Gautam Thakkar as Chief Executive Officer. Thakkar will also join the company’s Board of Directors.

Thakkar brings more than three decades of global leadership experience in business services, with a track record of scaling technology-enabled operations, embedding digital platforms into service delivery, and driving sustained, profitable growth at scale. Earlier in his career, Thakkar was a founding leader of Infosys BPM and served as CEO, where he played a central role in building and expanding a global business process management platform. Under his leadership, Infosys BPM helped enterprises modernize their outsourcing strategies by combining deep process expertise with analytics, automation, and technology-enabled delivery – advancing the model toward technology led transformation.

Most recently, as CEO of Unifi Aviation, Thakkar led a multiyear transformation that combined advanced technology deployment, data-driven operating models, and disciplined execution to significantly elevate both employee and customer experience. During his tenure, Unifi scaled revenue nearly four-fold in five years – growing close to 45,000 employees and approaching $2 billion in revenue – driven primarily by organic growth, strengthened operational systems, and targeted acquisitions. His leadership established a culture rooted in measurable accountability, operational precision, and scalable technology integration.

“Over the past several years, ResultsCX has achieved strong growth, expanded into EMEA, strengthened its position in core verticals, and built a deeper global delivery footprint across nearshore and offshore locations,” said Sanjay Jalona, Chairman of the ResultsCX Board. “We thank Rajesh Subramaniam for his leadership and the contributions he has made in advancing the company’s capabilities and global reach. As AI and automation reshape customer engagement, ResultsCX is well positioned for its next phase of growth. Gautam’s track record leading large-scale, technology-enabled services organizations brings the operational rigor, digital orientation, and execution focus needed to drive the company’s continued expansion and value creation.”

“I’m excited to join ResultsCX at a pivotal moment for the customer experience industry,” said Gautam Thakkar. “As enterprises reimagine how customer engagement is designed and delivered, AI and digital capabilities are increasingly central to driving performance and efficiency. The opportunity is to embed AI thoughtfully into scalable operating models that deliver measurable outcomes. ResultsCX has built a strong global foundation across its people, platforms, and delivery network, and I look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate innovation and help clients leverage AI to drive sustained, meaningful business impact.”

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a leading provider of transformational Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions to more than 130 global brands, including Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 companies. For over 30 years, the company has delivered superior customer and business outcomes across industries including Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Media, Telecom, Fast‑growth Technology, Retail, and others worldwide.

Its award‑winning approach helps brands prioritize investments and build digitally influenced customer journeys, creating high‑value impact across three areas: Revenue Acceleration, Cost Optimization, and Enhanced Experience. Supported by more than 24,000 colleagues and 23 engagement hubs globally, ResultsCX delivers innovative solutions that address complex customer experience challenges and make life easier for millions of consumers. For more information, visit www.resultscx.com.

Founded in 1999, ChrysCapital is one of the largest and most established investment firms investing in India, with ~ $8.5 billion raised across 10 private equity funds, a continuation fund, and a public markets fund. A highly experienced investor in the Enterprise Technology space, ChrysCapital has successfully invested in high-growth companies such as Infosys, Infogain, GeBBS HCL, Mphasis, LTI, Hexaware and Spectramind.

