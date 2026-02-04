Legion Works With Wolt to Modernise Workforce Management Experience

Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management, today announced that Wolt, a Helsinki-based technology company, has selected Legion to modernise its workforce management across 20 countries in EMEA.

Wolt required a dynamic and modern workforce management (WFM) platform that would enable it to strengthen workforce management across 20 countries, whilst supporting multiple languages for its diverse employee base.

Wolt will implement Legion’s full WFM suite, including Labour Budgeting, Demand Forecasting, Labour Optimisation, Automated Scheduling, Time & Attendance, Frontline Communications, and Strategic Insights. The project is already underway, and the solution will be fully deployed in 2026.

“Providing our global teams with a modern WFM solution is critical to enabling efficiency and supporting our people,” said Athanasios Bilalis, Global Head of Wolt Market. “Legion’s platform provides the intelligence and flexibility required to enhance our operations across countries, languages, and business units.”

Legion combines AI-powered demand forecasting, labour planning, and compliance templates to help global organisations like Wolt improve productivity and streamline operations. The platform’s digital-first experience and flexibility have resulted in 30–60% lower frontline turnover among its customers, helping them maintain a stable, reliable workforce.

“Global companies like Wolt have highly distributed teams & complex labour requirements across geographies,” said Sanish Mondkar, Founder & CEO of Legion Technologies. “Legion’s WFM platform is purpose-built to address these requirements—transforming operations while improving the day-to-day experience of employees. We’re excited to partner with Wolt and support their mission by enabling greater agility, efficiency, and employee engagement at scale.”

Each week, Legion WFM generates over 1.2 million shifts for customers across retail, hospitality, and other industries that rely predominantly on hourly workers.

Learn more about how the Legion WFM Platform is transforming hourly workforce management at legion.co.

ABOUT LEGION TECHNOLOGIES

Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximise labour efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimisation, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency.

Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Riverwood Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognised as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for three consecutive years. For more information, visit legion.co and follow Legion on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204221840/en/

Contact

Media Contact:

Kayleigh Jones

SourceCode Communications

legion@sourcecodecomms.com

TweetText

Wolt will implement Legion’s full WFM suite, including Labour Budgeting, Demand Forecasting, Labour Optimisation, Automated Scheduling, Time & Attendance, Frontline Communications, and Strategic Insights.

Company Logo