Bevis Marks: Rayner could block skyscraper amid historic synagogue fears

Bevis Marks Synagogue (Photo by Dan Dennison/Getty Images)

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner could intervene in the planning bid for a City of London skyscraper amid a long-running row with an historic synagogue in its shadow.

Her warning came as part of the latest instalment of a long-running planning saga over a proposed 43-storey tower at 31 Bury Street.

The skyscraper, it is claimed, would have a negative impact on the nearby historic Bevis Marks Synagogue, which is the oldest synagogue in the UK and a grade I-listed building.

Complaints included that it would cause “substantial harm in heritage terms” as well as “to the character and appearance of the Creechurch Conservation Area”.

It was also claimed “the synagogue is one of the most natural light-sensitive places in London, where extensive reading of printed scripts is fundamental to worship, and the proposal would have an unacceptable impact on internal daylight levels”.

The tower would also block the view of the moon and sky. Campaigners said over 1,340 objections have been received by the City of London.

Bevis Marks Synagogue, which was established more than 300 years ago, depends hugely on natural light.

An application was rejected in 2022, and a new one will be considered by the City of London Planning Committee on 13 December.

Angela Rayner, who is also secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, threatened to block the skyscraper’s application this week.

She warned the City of London “not to grant permission for this application without specific authorisation”.

Rayner issued the direction “to enable her to consider whether she should direct under Section 77 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 that the application should be referred to her for determination.”

This as yet, does “not prevent the City of London from considering the application, forming a view as to the merits or, if they are so minded, refusing permission” at the planning committee meeting on 13 December, 2024.

Tower would ‘monstrously compromise’ experience

Rabbi Shalom Morris of Bevis Marks Synagogue, said: “We welcome the intervention of the deputy prime minister on the threat to Bevis Marks Synagogue.

“The future of Bevis Marks Synagogue is now very much on the national agenda, as befits its grade I-listed status and its historic role in British Jewry.”

Sir Simon Schama, professor of history and art history at Columbia University, added: “Despite the rejection by the City of London of a previous proposal ..this most magnificently beautiful and historic building is again threatened by a proposed 43 storey tower on Bury Street.

“This looming tower would monstrously compromise the experience of worship and even a visit to a place sacred and inspirational to all British Jews, dating as it does from 1701 – the earliest existing architectural example of Jews finding a hospitable and safe home in this country.

“To damage the experience Jews have in Bevis Marks is to inflict a wound on the Jewish community of this country at a time when it is already subject to many kinds of insensitive outrages. It ought not to have to endure another.”

Today, prominent British Jewish figures wrote a letter in the Times urging a rethink on the application. Signatories include Sir Michael Bear and Lord Levene of Portsoken, former lord mayors of London, Rachel Blake, MP for the Cities of London & Westminster, and religious leaders.

The City of London Corporation declined to comment on a live planning application.

It confirmed a section 31 notice was received for the application, meaning that if the City of London Corporation’s Planning Applications Sub-Committee grants the application, Angela Rayner has the option to call it in for a review.