City of London's planning processes questioned in fight to save UK's oldest synagogue

Elected councillors have raised doubts about the impartiality of the City of London Corporation’s planning processes as the fight to save the UK’s oldest synagogue continues.

There have been claims that the leadership of the powerful local authority have pressured councillors to vote through planning applications that could force the Bevis Marks Synagogue to close down after 320 years.

The Corporation’s planning and transportation committee will next week vote on whether to approve a 48-storey tower block adjacent to the synagogue, while another 28-storey high rise one street over will come to a vote in the coming months.

Planning officers at the Corporation have recommended the 48-storey tower block at 31 Bury Street should be approved by the committee, making it very likely that the local authority will approve the plans.

Rabbi Shalom Morris, the rabbi at Bevis Marks, claims the two tower blocks will leave the heritage-listed synagogue in near complete darkness and likely make it unusable.

The proposed developments have attracted a growing number of critics, including a former City of London Lord Mayor and several prominent historians, who have said the developments will destroy an important part of history for London’s Jewish community.

One councillor told City A.M. that members of the planning committee get “leaned on by the leadership and told ‘we want to be friendly toward development’ – it’s very hard to push back on”.

Another said that “heritage always becomes a second thought” and that “there is a serious desire by those in charge to be seen as pro-development to show that the City is back post-Covid”.

The synagogue is still used for regular services and was given £2.7m by the National Lottery for restoration in 2019.

Mark Wheatley, a councillor, added: “The Corporation is great recognising the value of heritage in principle, but it just struggles sometimes in practice.”

A City of London Corporation source pointed out that the view expressed by some councillors “was not the view of the Corporation as a whole”, while an official spokesperson said no decision had yet been made.

Almost 3,000 people have submitted complaints about the developments, with famous historians such as Simon Schama and Tom Holland calling for the synagogue to be saved.

Sir Michael Bear, a former Lord Mayor and City of London Corporation alderman, said: “If these two buildings are consented by the planning committee….I think it will cause huge reputational damage to the City of London.

“To be competitive the City needs new buildings, but it doesn’t need these two.”

Morris, who has been rabbi at the synagogue since 2015, said the place of worship was a “national treasure”.

“Just as you wouldn’t dream of putting a tower next to St Paul’s Cathedral, you shouldn’t next to Bevis Marks either,” he said.

A City of London Corporation spokesperson said: “No decision has yet been made.

“The City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee considers all relevant planning matters, including relevant representations both for and against a development, before taking a final decision on planning applications.

“We will not comment on specific applications ahead of a decision being made by the committee.”