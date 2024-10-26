Bronze sculpture of poet John Keats to be unveiled in London

‘Patination of the Keats life mask enlarged in bronze at Pangolin Editions Foundry’. Credit: Steve Russell Studios

English poet John Keats will be immortalised in a bronze sculpture, unveiled near his birthplace in Moorgate next week, it has been revealed.

A public sculpture forged by sculptor Martin Jennings will be revealed on 31 October, in the heart of the City of London, a short distance from his birthplace on what would have been his 229th birthday.

According to the City of London Corporation, he was the son of an ostler at a City inn and livery stable called The Swan and Hoop, which stood a few dozen yards south of Moorgate station.

The bronze sculpture was created thanks to an original plaster cast of a life mask from the Corporation’s Keats House in Hampstead.

This mask was scanned and enlarged, with Jennings’ work featuring Keats’ face when he was 21-years-old.

It will be mounted on a stone platform and a slate, with words from one of his odes.

Artist’s impression of Keats sculpture

This comes after a major redevelopment of the Moorgate area, in-part due to the Elizabeth Line linking the City and Canary Wharf to Heathrow. This includes 101 Moorgate, a new retail and commercial building, and 84 Moorgate, the new home of the London Fashion Retail Academy.

Keats’ sculpture is Jennings’ latest creation, following Poet Laureate, Sir John Betjeman at St Pancras station and novelist, George Orwell, at BBC Broadcasting House.

The project was conceived and funded by former City of London Corporation Alderman, Bob Hall. His gift follows his prior patronage of a sculpture of poet John Donne by artist Nigel Boonham outside St Paul’s Cathedra.

Speaking about his creation, sculptor Martin Jennings said: “There couldn’t be a closer portrait of Keats than the mask of him that was taken during his lifetime, which I have enlarged and cast in bronze. This apparently dreaming head seems apt for his birthplace, while also illustrating the state of mind he sought for the writing of poetry.

I hope that, in a busy thoroughfare, this quiet sculpture will give people a moment’s pause, while also drawing them back to the works of one of our greatest writers.

Former City Corporation Alderman and donor of the sculpture, Bob Hall said: “Both John Keats and John Donne were born in and worked in the City of London and it is important to commemorate each of these outstanding poets by sculptures in the public realm in the city of their birth, for all to see.

“The sculptures also acknowledge their ground-breaking poetry, which demonstrates the extraordinary breadth and richness of the English language.”

Keats Patination video of the Keats life mask enlarged in bronze at Pangolin Editions Foundry’. Credit Steve Russell Studios

Chairman of the City of London Corporation Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee, Munsur Ali, said: “I hope that workers, visitors and residents travelling through Moorgate will enjoy engaging with this beautiful sculpture of Keats and I would like to thank former Alderman Bob Hall for his generous donation, as well its creator, Martin Jennings, for this masterpiece.

“With the ongoing development along Moorgate and the introduction of the Elizabeth Line, there will continue to be an increase in those working and visiting the area. Given that the City of London Corporation manages Keats House Museum in Hampstead, it is only right that we enrich and connect these spaces in ways that celebrate our collective heritage.”