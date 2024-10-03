New ‘safe’ City of London cycle route to link Aldgate, Bank and Blackfriars

A new £4.5m cycleway linking Aldgate to Blackfriars via Bank Junction has been proposed by the City of London Corporation.

Set for completion in April 2028, the project aims to create a “safe, attractive and accessible place for people to cycle” in the heart of the financial district.

The cycleway is scheduled to begin in late 2026 and will run along key roads, including St Botolph Street, Leadenhall Street, Cornhill, and Queen Victoria Street.

It builds on recent traffic restrictions at Bank Junction, where vehicles have been largely banned since 2017 following a series of accidents, including the tragic death of cyclist Ying Tao in 2015.

The proposed route will partially segregate cyclists from vehicles, offering an alternative to the heavily used Cycleway 3 along the Victoria Embankment.

Cycleway 3, as well as other existing popular cycleways at White Chapel and New Bridge Street, will all be connected to the new proposed route.

The City of London Corporation hopes this investment will enhance safety and encourage more cycling in the Square Mile, continuing the promotion of active transport in central London.

This follows a survey by London bike maker Brompton earlier this year, which reflected the real appetite among cyclists to see City Hall make more improvements to road conditions and build bike-centric infrastructure.