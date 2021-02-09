Betting and esports look set to collide

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

Josh is an associate in the Corporate Department at Fladgate. Josh has experience in a wide range of areas, and has a particular interest in commercial and technology including sports and esports, gaming, software and content licensing, brands, websites and media.

Alan Wetterhahn is a partner in the corporate department at Fladgate. He specialises in commercial and technology work including sports, data protection, gaming, software and content licensing, brands, digital, websites and media. Alan acts for clients in a number of industries across sectors which are often merged together and his understanding of the big picture is a significant advantage to his clients. He has particular expertise in software development and licensing, sports rights and GDPR.

A review of UK gambling laws launched by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) could have a major impact on the esports industry.

The review will cover marketing and advertising of gambling in sport, and could lead to a ban on gambling companies sponsoring sports teams and events, including sponsorship on uniforms, team-wear, apparel and merchandise in a bid to address gambling-related issues within UK society. While the original focus of the DCMS’s review was on sports betting, the call for evidence has made it clear that DCMS is considering “the positive or negative impact of gambling sponsorship arrangements across…esports and other areas”, leaving little doubt that any recommendations could also have a significant impact within both the esports and esports betting industries.

Whilst a number of publishers, such as EA and Epic, have strict rules around the advertising and promotion of gambling companies already, other publishers such as Valve are more accommodating. Consequently, there are a number esports organisations and tournaments have gambling sponsors, including:

Fnatic’s CS:GO team (Parimatch)

Dignitas’ CS:GO team (VIE.gg)

Godsent CS:GO (Betsafe)

BLAST Premier (Betway)

Consequently, a potential ban on gambling sponsors could have a significant impact on some teams and tournaments. A ban could also have effect esports organisations around the world, as teams may be required to remove any reference to their betting sponsors if, and when, they are competing in the UK.

