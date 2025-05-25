Betfred Premier League Free Bets 2025 – £50 in Free Bets When you Bet £10

Betfred Premier League offer

It is still all to play for in the Premier League as we approach the final day on Sunday. With just three points separating third and seventh in the table, the final European places are still up for grabs! Ahead of the excitement, popular bookmaker Betfred is offering up to £50 in free bets for new customers who sign up! To find out more about the Betfred offer, keep reading below!

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: New customers only. Register (excl 05/04/25), deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Hearing that one of the best football betting sites, Betfred, offers users free bets for the Premier League should excite readers with anticipation. New customers who sign up with Betfred ahead of the final day of the Premier League have an exciting opportunity to claim some free bets of up to £50 to use across the last 10 matches taking place on Sunday.

Claiming the offer is really simple, with just a £10 minimum deposit required. Bettors can then place any bet of the same amount across football and any qualifying sports for the chance to receive free bets to use again at the platform! With so much still to play for, this is a great opportunity to sign up with Betfred!

Minimum Bet 💰 £10 Minimum Odds 📈1/1 (2.0) Expiry ⏳7 Days Claim Within 🕓30 Days Restrictions 🚫Free Bets, Totepool, Virtual Sports

Guide to Claiming Betfred Premier League Free Bets

To get your hands on up to £50 in free bets to use on the final day of the Premier League, we have provided a step-by-step guide below to help you be up and running in no time.

Click the link to be taken to the Betfred free bets offer and sign up page. Complete the registration process entering your details including your full name, email address, date of birth, and phone number. Create a unique username and password combination. Complete any account verifications that are in place. Sign into your account and when prompted, enter the Betfred promo code BETFRED50. Make your first deposit of at least £10 using a debit card. Place your first bet of £10 or more on any of the Premier League final day fixtures. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards. Enjoy!

Important Betfred Premier League Offer T&Cs

Before claiming the Betfred Premier League offer for the final day, there are some important terms and conditions to be aware of. We have covered these below.

New customers only in the UK, Ireland and Gibraltar who are at least 18 years old.

Customers must be successfully verified by us before any Free Bets are awarded.

Minimum deposit £10 using a debit card registered to you within 7 days of opening your account. Prepaid Visas and Mastercards or e-wallets will not qualify.

Place your first bet of £10 or more on any qualifying sportsbook markets at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+).

Bet must settle within 7 days of registering your account.

Free Bets will be credited within 10 hours of your qualifying bet being settled.

3 x £10 to use on any Sportsbook Markets

2 x £10 to use on win only Accumulators (4+ selections).

What Is The Premier League?

The Premier League is the top tier of English football and is deemed one of the most competitive leagues in the sport. It is made up of 20 teams that play 38 games across a season that runs from August to May each year. Three teams are promoted from the Championship up to the Premier League each season, while three are relegated down to the Championship. It is home to some of the top English clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea, where the outcome of almost every game is unpredictable.

An Overview of the Premier League 2025 Final

Sunday, the final day of the season, will see all 20 teams in the Premier League in action from 4pm. It is set to be an eventful and exciting occasion. There is still all to play for in terms of European places, with five teams after just three guaranteed Champions League places. As it stands, third to seventh in the table are separated by three points.

The final day showdown includes several key games, including Fulham vs Manchester City, Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Newcastle United vs Everton, and Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal.

2025 Premier League Schedule

The final day of the Premier League season takes place on Sunday, 25th May. There are ten matches taking place, all scheduled for kick-off at 4pm. A full fixture list is below.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Fulham vs Manchester City

Ipswich Town vs West Ham United

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford

Current Points and Positions

Position & Club Won Drawn Lost Points 1 – Liverpool 25 8 4 83 2 – Arsenal 19 14 4 71 3 – Manchester City 20 8 9 68 4 – Newcastle United 20 6 11 66 5 – Chelsea 19 9 9 66 6 – Aston Villa 19 9 9 66 7 – Nottingham Forest 19 8 10 65 8 – Brighton and Hove Albion 15 13 9 58 9 – Brentford 16 7 14 55 10 – Fulham 15 9 13 54 11 – Bournemouth 14 11 12 53 12 – Crystal Palace 13 13 11 52 13 – Everton 10 15 12 45 14 – Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 5 20 41 15 – West Ham United 10 10 17 40 16 – Manchester United 10 9 18 39 17 – Tottenham Hotspur 11 5 21 38 18 – Leicester City 6 7 24 25 19 – Ipswich Town 4 10 23 22 20 – Southampton 2 6 29 12

Predictions and Results

On the final day of the season, Liverpool has already been crowned champions, and the three promoted sides have been relegated back to the Championship. However, there is still much to play for.

Arsenal have secured Champions League football for next season and have all but secured second place too. The Gunners travel to relegated Southampton on the final day. Following Manchester City’s victory on Tuesday, three points separate third and seventh, with just one point between fourth and seventh.

While third place is not guaranteed for Man City as of yet, a final game fixture away at Fulham should see Pep Guardiola’s side secure a win following a confident performance against Bournemouth. It is expected that the top three at the conclusion of the final day will be Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

Responsible Gambling

It is important that bettors practice responsible gambling whenever possible when using betting sites. To do this, bettors can set themselves a budget that they know they can afford and stick to, as well as set reminders and alarms to keep track of the time they spend at a site. Various responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits and self-exclusion tools, are also available at betting sites. For further support and information regarding responsible gambling, we have included various helplines and the contact information below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Betfred offer Premier League free bets?

Yes, Betfred offers free bets for bettors to use on the Premier League.

How much can I win using Betfred Premier League free bets?

Customers at Betfred can win up to £50 in sportsbook free bets to use on the final day of the Premier League.

Do I need a promo code to claim the Betfred welcome offer?

To successfully claim the Betfred welcome offer, customers must enter the Betfred promo code BETFRED50.

When is the Premier League final 2025?

The Premier League final day is on Sunday, 25th May, with kickoffs scheduled for 4pm.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.