Best gifts for teenagers: From Star Wars to Warhammer

Teenagers are notoriously hard to buy for but in our guide to the best gifts for teenagers you’re sure to be a winner on Christmas morning.

3-In-1 Crawling RC Car

Looking for a versatile and exciting gift for your teenager? The 3-In-1 Crawling RC Car is an exceptional choice! This remote-controlled buggy features a robust 4-wheel drive system, ensuring it can handle a variety of terrains with ease. Its unique design includes three interchangeable heads—water, bubble, and dart-shooting attachments—allowing for diverse and imaginative play scenarios. Whether navigating indoor spaces or exploring outdoor landscapes, this compact RC car adapts seamlessly to any environment. Beyond fun, it helps develop hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, making playtime both entertaining and educational

• £27 – BUY IT HERE

Furby Coral Electronic Pet

Bring endless interaction and fun to your tween’s playtime with the Furby Coral Electronic Pet. This lively companion features five voice-activated modes and over 600 unique responses, ensuring every interaction is engaging and unpredictable. Whether commanding Furby Coral to dance, mimic actions in Copy Cat mode, or even predict fortunes, this electronic pet keeps the excitement alive. Enhanced with vibrant lights, dynamic sounds, and 10 distinctive songs, Furby Coral offers a captivating and memorable experience that fosters creativity and companionship.

• £56.24 – BUY IT HERE

IQ Puzzler Pro

If you’re in the market for the best gifts for teenagers, look no further. Challenge and entertain your tween with the IQ Puzzler Pro, a compact and stimulating game designed to enhance cognitive abilities. Featuring 120 brain-teasing puzzles across three engaging modes—2D, 3D, and diagonal 2D—this puzzle game keeps minds sharp and focused. It promotes essential skills such as spatial awareness, problem-solving, and concentration, making it both fun and educational. Its portable 9.7 cm cube design makes it perfect for on-the-go entertainment, fitting easily into backpacks for travel or downtime activities.

• £10.20 – BUY IT HERE

2.4G Remote Control Drone with Flashing Custom Text

Elevate your tween’s flying experience with the 2.4G Remote Control Drone featuring Flashing Custom Text. Operating on a reliable 2.4GHz wireless frequency, this drone ensures a stable and responsive connection for smooth and controlled flights. Its LED lights offer customizable flashing text, allowing kids to personalize their drone and make it truly unique. Weighing just 0.33 kg and measuring 18.30 cm in height and depth, this drone is both lightweight and portable, making it easy to carry and perfect for indoor and outdoor adventures. Ignite your child’s passion for technology and aviation with this fun and customizable drone.

• £40 – BUY IT HERE

Star Wars: The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze Premium Electronic Helmet

Bring the epic battles of Star Wars to life with the Star Wars: The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze Premium Electronic Helmet. This meticulously crafted helmet captures the iconic design of Bo-Katan Kryze, a fierce Mandalorian warrior. Featuring authentic detailing and high-quality materials, this premium electronic helmet is perfect for display or imaginative play. Equipped with sound effects and light-up features, it provides an immersive experience that any Star Wars fan will cherish. Whether you’re reenacting scenes from “The Mandalorian” or creating your own adventures, this helmet is a must-have addition to the collection.

• £98.99 – BUY IT HERE

Warhammer Kommandos Dakka Boy 1:18 Scale Figure

Enhance any Warhammer collection with the Warhammer Kommandos Dakka Boy 1:18 Scale Figure. This highly detailed figure represents one of the elite Kommandos, known for their precision and combat prowess. Standing at a 1:18 scale, Dakka Boy is perfect for display or as part of your tabletop battles. Crafted with exceptional detail, from the tactical gear to the weaponry, this figure embodies the strength and determination of the Warhammer Kommandos. Ideal for both collectors and young enthusiasts, it adds depth and character to any Warhammer lineup. Definitely one of the best gifts for teenagers.

• £45 – BUY IT HERE