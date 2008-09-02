Berbatov granted dream United move while Spurs land trio on deadline day

Manchester United last night beat the clock by a matter of minutes to finally land Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov for £30.8m and bring a dramatic end to a nerve-jangling transfer deadline day.



Old Trafford chiefs were locked in negotiations with Spurs over the Bulgarian hitman right up until the midnight deadline. But the Premier League champions finally brought an end to the transfer saga by agreeing to raise their offer and allowing young striker Fraizer Campbell to join Spurs on a season-long loan.

“Joining Manchester United is a dream come true for me,” said Berbatov, who signed a four-year deal. “I look forward to playing my part in helping this club win more honours.”

As a condition of the deal Tottenham have agreed to drop their official complaint over United’s pursuit of Berbatov.

“This is a key signing. Dimitar is one of the best and most exciting strikers in world football,” added United boss Sir Alex Ferguson. “His style and ability will give the team a different dimension.”

United earlier feared they had missed out on their main target after Manchester City tabled a £30m bid, which was accepted by Tottenham. Berbatov flew to Manchester to discuss a move, but was met by Ferguson at the airport. While Berbatov was having a medical, United chief executive David Gill was brokering the deal with Tottenham, although it was not clear whether permission United had been given to talk to the player.

Tottenham, meanwhile, covered the loss of their star striker by confirming a £14m deal for Spartak Moscow striker Roman Pavyluchenko and securing Campbell on loan.

Spurs also announced the arrival of Manchester City defender Vedran Corluka, who completed a £8.5m switch to White Hart Lane. Those deals took Tottenham’s summer spending past the £65m mark.