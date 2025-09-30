Bentley and Golf to drive straight past some Top rivals

Six-time winner Hong Lok Golf makes his season debut for trainer Chris So at Sha Tin on Wednesday.

YOU CAN guarantee when trainer Chris So arrives at Sha Tin on Wednesday, he will be dressed in his lucky tie and socks, plus anything else he believes brings him good fortune.

It is a big day for the So stable, with stable star HONG LOK GOLF stepping out on to the turf for the first time this season and seeking to defy top weight in the Beijing Handicap (9.40am) over seven furlongs.

The five-year-old had almost the perfect first season in the city, winning six of his seven races and undoubtedly unlucky not to make it the ‘perfect seven’ when narrowly defeated in February.

The world could be his oyster are the vibes that are coming from the So camp and they’ll be anticipating victory here, which would see him taking on Group company for his next assignment.

Jockey Harry Bentley is oozing confidence and reckons anyone worried about his lacklustre trials in the build up to the contest can be taken with a pinch of salt.

Opposition with the likes of Steps Ahead and Chiu Chow Spirit in the line up make him no certainty, but it will be disappointing if Hong Lok Golf doesn’t keep the stable’s dreams alive.

Stable companion TOP DRAGON can wrap up a good day for the So stable, when he takes his chance in the Tianjin Handicap (10.50am) over seven furlongs.

A line can be put through his defeat when going for a hat-trick at the back end of last season as he never saw any daylight down the home straight.

Expectations are high judged on his recent track work and trials, and he could be stepping up in class in the near future.

POINTERS

Hong Lok Golf 9.40am Sha Tin

Top Dragon 10.50am Sha Tin