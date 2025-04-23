Benn vs Eubank: Why Fatal Fury fight is key to future of boxing in London

Turki Alalshikh is in town, which can only mean one thing: boxing is in London and the Saudis are here to parade their latest sporting interest.

After last year’s British record attendance at Wembley Stadium for Daniel Dubois’ demolition of Anthony Joshua, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will this weekend play host to a fight night topped by Benn and Eubank.

The duo aren’t in fact the 61-year-old Nigel Benn and 58-year-old Chris Eubank, but their sons Conor and Chris Jr in what should be an abstemious affair.

It may not be a battle for the ages, and the jump in weight for Benn could see the bout end prematurely, but it does show the state of British boxing – where two names, rather than tried and tested unbeaten megastars, can still fill one of Europe’s top arenas.

London spectacle

“This fight serves as a case study in the economics of event spectacles,” Professor Rob Wilson tells City AM.

“Despite the obvious legacy narrative, Benn vs Eubank doesn’t pack the same sort of punch as a [Tyson] Fury vs [Oleksandr] Usyk or the Benn vs Eubank originals.

“This fight, like so many recently, underlines the pressing need for boxing’s UK promoters to match venues to market with greater precision.”

Adds MSQ Sport and Entertainment’s Steve Martin: “Boxing is playing a lot on the names with this fight, and the sport is going through a bit of a rollercoaster ride: one minute you know the big fighters and another minute there’s turmoil. A lot of fighters avoid each other and one reason UFC is so strong is the fighters don’t avoid each other.

“That sometimes puts an audience off. The boxing public are not stupid and this could be a potentially dangerous fight – Benn is a welterweight coming up two weights and that’s dangerous and it could be over quickly. In boxing you never know what is and what is not real.”

There are still tickets for sale at the Tottenham Hotspur Arena for the card dubbed Fatal Fury – which is sponsored by Alalshikh-owned Ring Magazine – for £75 and upwards.

And while this close to the AJ vs Dubois fight there were no regular seats available, the demand for Benn vs Eurbank tickets has been impressive nonetheless given the inferior stature of the fight.

Benn vs Eubank matters

Martin says that it is great to see Brits filling stadiums for boxing given much of the sport is being moved to the Middle East.

“Boxing famously moves around and used to be in Caesars Palace,” he adds. “But these are two big domestic names and it will be history. The key will be the box office on Sky and the TV figures because it isn’t really about the 60,000 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

Prof Wilson adds that “full venues equal better atmosphere, better broadcast product, and ultimately, stronger commercial leverage”.

He warns, however, that sport will migrate to Riyadh if Brits can’t turn up for bouts in big numbers: “The long-term lesson for British boxing is one of strategic venue alignment.

“We have to focus on more than just ticket sales and reach into a product-market fit. A raucous, sold-out O2 plays better on global broadcast than a half-full national stadium. It creates energy, urgency, and, crucially, fear of missing out which, in turn, fuels future demand.

“Boxing is now in a global bidding war. Riyadh Season, Dazn, and Ring Magazine-backed cards offer more than just a large purse. They offer consistency, production quality, and global reach.

“If we can’t match that experience here, we’ll continue to export our biggest nights and miss the opportunity to build domestic legacy participation and audience.”