Ben Affleck and Matt Damon part of new F1 documentary

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are part of the team producing a new Formula 1 doc

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are part of the team producing a new Formula 1 documentary.

The flick, under the working title “Turbulence: The Greatest Mind in Formula One”, will focus on Aston Martin’s Adrian Newey.

The design guru moved to the Lawrence Stroll-owned Formula 1 team after decades with Red Bull alongside former team principal Christian Horner.

Affleck and Damon’s Artists Equity organisation is partnering with the Whisper Group and Mark Stewart Productions to create the documentary, which will focus on “his ambitious journey of advancing Aston Martin to the front of the grid”. The team will be involved in the production of the documentary.

Newey said that while he was initially “flattered, I was not sure whether to accept”.

“Hopefully this film can portray the passion, the working practice, the strength of mind that is involved in bringing an F1 car to the grid,” he added.

“The film charts the challenges I have faced in joining a new team to prepare for what is arguably the biggest regulation change in F1 history.

Read more Aston Martin F1 loses £190m in five years

“It’s been a wild ride so far but F1 never stands still.”

Formula 1 doc

Formula 1 counts a portion of its new-found popularity amongst young people to documentaries, with Drive to Survive a linchpin for F1’s audience fortunes being turned on their head.

And the motorsport went to the box office earlier this year, with a feature film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

Affleck said: “This film is about so much more than just racing, it’s about a living legend whose unrivalled career is full of ambition and reinvention.

“It’s those deep human attributes that we at Artists Equity feel so connected to and want to share in the stories we tell.

“We’re honoured to help bring Adrian’s story to life alongside all of our incredible partners.”

Whisper’s other projects include Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues, Ben Stokes: Phoenix From The Ashes and Sven.