Before she died Lisa Marie Presley slated new Elvis film Priscilla as ‘shockingly vengeful’

Lisa Marie Presley slammed the new Priscilla film before she died (Source: Brian Wilson on Twitter)

Newly released quotes reveal how Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley had slated new Elvis film Priscilla before she died.

Lisa Marie passed away in January from a cardiac arrest but she had seen an early version of the script for new film Priscilla, which tells the story of her mother Priscilla Presley and her relationship with Elvis.

Priscilla Presley was married to Elvis at the height of his fame and was an executive producer on the Priscilla movie.

The film, as reported by City A.M., shows Elvis to be an abusive husband. At one point the singer throws a chair at Priscilla at Graceland for saying a new song isn’t very good, and he essentially grooms her into being his partner aged 14 and gives her drugs.

Priscilla told Variety: “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative. As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character.

“I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?”⁠

Variety gained access to two emails Lisa Marie Presley had sent to the film’s director Sofia Coppola which asked the director to consider changing the film to avoid causing her family embarrassment. They were sent four months before Lisa Marie passed away.

Presley added: “I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly.”

The emails were sent before Coppola had begun filming Priscilla, for which its lead actor Cailee Spaeny won the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival.

As per Variety, Coppola responded through her agent to Lisa Marie. She said: “I hope that when you see the final film you will feel differently, and understand I’m taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity,” wrote Coppola.

Priscilla Presley in press interviews said her favourite part of the film was the final part where she leaves Elvis to start a new life. She also doubled down on how much she loved Elvis, insisting the couple never had sex when she was underage.

Priscilla Presley had not responded to Variety’s request for comment at time of publication.