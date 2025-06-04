Beckett’s filly can say au Revoir to eight Oaks rivals

Double Oaks-winning trainer Ralph Beckett saddles Revoir in Friday’s renewal.

FRIDAY’S Oaks (4.00pm) could be turned into a proper stamina test with rain forecast to hit Epsom between now and the stalls opening.

That could tip the balance in favour of the promising and unexposed Ralph Beckett-trained filly REVOIR, who makes plenty of each-way appeal at around 10/1.

Beckett knows what it takes to land this race, having won it twice before, and this filly fits a familiar profile to those successes.

She’s only had two career starts, winning on debut at Nottingham and a recent second at Newbury, but she has the pedigree to make up into a good one.

She’s from the bloodline of Look Here, who landed this race in 2008 for the same yard after two runs, and a repeat of that storyline isn’t out of the question.

There’s no doubt the well-backed favourite Desert Flower sets the standard, and her 1,000 Guineas win is about the best form on offer, but I’m happy to take her on at around 5/4.

If Epsom gets the forecast rain, stamina will be at a premium, and that’s where Revoir could shine.

She’s bred to stay and has already proven herself on soft ground, and while this is a big ask at this stage of her career, she has potential in a race that lacks an obvious standout challenger to the favourite.

Even though she’s lightly raced, her last run hinted that there’s more improvement to come, and the extra two furlongs could just bring that out of her here.

O’Brien’s trio of Minnie Hauk, Giselle and Whirl will have their supporters, but don’t make much each-way appeal at single figure prices.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Revoir e/w 4.00pm, Epsom