Be Bold in your Endeavours and back Camprond

Camprond winning at Cheltenham in October 2021

YOU DO not get many harder races to find the winner of than the 26-runner Coral Cup (2:50pm).

The last two were 50/1 and 33/1 and there have only been two single-figure priced winners in the past decade.

You cannot rule anything out, but I must admit that I do find it hard to ignore the claims of last year’s fourth CAMPROND towards the head of the market.

The ground got very soft on the Wednesday last year, but Philip Hobbs’ inmate still ran a cracker and went on to comfortably land a competitive handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.

Connections have done well to get him down to a 2lb lower mark than last year and there is a chance the ground could dry out a touch on Wednesday.

Now jointly trained by Hobbs and Johnson White, this will undoubtedly have been the plan all year and he must surely go well at 11/1 with William Hill, who are offering six places.

There are lots of interesting Irish runners including Run For Oscar, HMS Seahorse, Captain Conby and Fil Dor.

The last-named beat Sharjah last time out, which is very strong form, and he could well improve for the trip.

He has to carry top weight, but Ben Harvey takes off a valuable 5lbs and I was very close to putting him in as one of my selections.

However, this is a hard race for a five-year-old, especially one so high up the weights, so he is reluctantly left out.

Nicky Henderson is the leading trainer in this race with four winners and his runners always need a second look.

Call Me Lord wouldn’t be out of it, but BOLD ENDEAVOUR is an intriguing contender for the yard in first-time cheekpieces.

Formerly trained by Laura Morgan, the son of Fame And Glory was moved to Henderson’s yard in December and was immediately sent over fences.

Despite winning his first two chase starts he didn’t seem a natural to me and was turned over by Oscar Elite in the Reynoldstown last month.

The combination of the drop back in distance, return to hurdles and addition of headgear could work the oracle here and he is a massive price at 22/1 with BetUK, who also go six places.

Another one to mention is Langer Dan for the Skeltons.

He was beaten by Galopin Des Champs in the Martin Pipe two years ago and was then brought down at the second hurdle in the same race 12 months ago.

Harry fancies a go this year and he is another to consider.

POINTERS

Camprond e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

Bold Endeavour e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham