BBC Sport signs Premiership Women’s Rugby deal

Premiership Women’s Rugby will be on the BBC for the next two seasons

The BBC is betting on the Women’s Rugby World Cup driving interest in the domestic game with a deal to show Premiership Women’s Rugby matches over the next two seasons.

The contract includes the broadcast of one live Premiership Women’s match every week of the season, in addition to one semi-final and the final.

“With the Women’s Rugby World Cup exclusively on the BBC this summer, 2025 is a landmark year for women’s sport, and we’re right at the heart of it,” said BBC Sport director Alex Kay-Jelski.

“This deal is another big step in BBC Sport’s commitment to women’s sport. Premiership Women’s Rugby is fast, physical and full of elite talent, and we’re proud to bring that to audiences across the UK on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.”

BBC expanding its women’s rugby coverage

As well as showing the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the BBC also has rights to the Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Premiership Women’s Rugby saw an increase in attention last season when USA star and social media sensation Ilona Maher joined Bristol on a short-term deal.

“Today marks another important step forward for Premiership Women’s Rugby,” said executive chair Genevieve Shore.

“In partnership with the BBC we intend to give our incredible athletes the biggest platform possible, to show off the elite rugby talent that exists in this country.

“The Rugby World Cup later this year will be a breakthrough moment in our sport, but the story won’t end there.

“The world’s best players play their rugby every week in the PWR, and I am excited to say that now they’ll also be shown every week on the BBC.”

The Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off on 22 August, when hosts England take on the USA at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

The tournament will be hosted across eight cities nationwide, with the final scheduled to take place at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on 27 September.